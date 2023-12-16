Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Blood Bowl III, cyanide studio

Blood Bowl III Brings Back Shambling Undead For Season 3

Nacon has brought back an old team from the grave to Blood Bowl III, as the Shambling Undead have appeared as part of Season 3.

Article Summary Nacon releases Shambling Undead in Blood Bowl III Season 3.

New faction adds unique challenges and strategies to gameplay.

Shambling Undead offer a mix of strong Mummies and agile Ghouls.

Blood Bowl III features 12 factions with intense fantasy football action.

Nacon and Cyanide Studios have released a new season for Blood Bowl III, as the developers have brought back an old favorite with the Shambling Undead. This is a brand new faction for you to play as in the game that comes with its own challenges and maneuvers that can either win you the game or at least make it harder for your opponent to do anything. We got the finer details of their addition and the season for you below, as they are now live.

The Shambling Undead

Shambling Undead teams are drawn from a mix of vicious undead creatures and former Blood Bowl players who died on the pitch and – through the art of necromancy – have been given the chance of a second career! With their smart blend of slow but powerful players, such as Mummies and Zombies, as well as faster but less durable players, such as Ghouls and Skeletons, the Shambling Undead form a versatile team with which players can easily get to grips. The arrival of the Shambling Undead team is also accompanied by a new field, coach, cheerleader squad, and a ball themed for this faction. As a side note, players can also purchase the Season 1 & 2 teams from the Blood Pass separately.

Blood Bowl III

Wars are no longer fought in the Old World since the populace decided to resolve their differences through a sport dedicated to the god Nuffle: Blood Bowl. However, just as much blood is shed in this sport as on the battlefields it replaced. Murder, mutilation, cheating, corruption, sorcery, and even divine intervention are all fair game on the pitch, to the delight of every rabid fan! Take control of a team from 12 factions available, each with its own unique characteristics, and hobble the progress of your opponents by positioning your players wisely. Dodge or ruthlessly eliminate those who get in your way and reach the end zone to score decisive touchdowns! The cleverest strategists will obviously have the advantage, but will that be enough? An out-of-control troll could devour a team-mate and change the course of the match. Create players; customize their appearance, emblems, and armor; recruit cheerleaders and your coach; then compete in the fiercest competitions in the Old World. But be warned: injuries are common, and there's a strong possibility that some of your players will leave the pitch feet first, putting a permanent end to their career…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!