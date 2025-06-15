Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Releases New Radiance Rising Update For Summer

Palia has a brand-new update available for the Summer, as players can download the Radiance Rising update with several new additions

Article Summary Palia’s Radiance Rising update brings new events, quests, and quality-of-life improvements this summer.

Experience the Piksii Blossom Bounce, hunt for Prismbeard’s treasure, and unravel new Discovery quests.

Collect the adorable Platinum Galdur Pup, explore pet quests, and enjoy Cozy Camp outdoor décor options.

Discover fresh Elderwood items, exclusive plushes, and stylish cosmetics in the expanded Premium Store.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 released a new update this past week for Palia, as players can take in the Radiance Rising update. Players will see a number of quality-of-life additions to the game as well as an upgrade in the weather to be warmer, several new dynamic events, a few new quests added to the mix, and a ton of decor and cosmetic options. We have the rundown from he devs here as the update is currently live..

Palia – Radiance Rising

Elderwood Piksii Blossom Bounce: Starting today, players can bounce into Elderwood for a brand new dynamic event: Piksii Blossom Bounce! Players will know the event is beginning when the trees start sparkling blue, then they'll be able to bounce across mushrooms in the lush tree canopy of the Elderwood to earn rewards, including the elusive Elderwood flower seeds.

Starting today, players can bounce into Elderwood for a brand new dynamic event: Piksii Blossom Bounce! Players will know the event is beginning when the trees start sparkling blue, then they'll be able to bounce across mushrooms in the lush tree canopy of the Elderwood to earn rewards, including the elusive Elderwood flower seeds. Hunt for Prismbeard's Treasure Questline: The sea is calling! Players can set sail to Palia's favorite seabreezed Grimalkin territory in this new three-part quest where they'll solve puzzles and hunt for Prismbeard's legendary treasure chest containing exclusive rewards.

The sea is calling! Players can set sail to Palia's favorite seabreezed Grimalkin territory in this new three-part quest where they'll solve puzzles and hunt for Prismbeard's legendary treasure chest containing exclusive rewards. Additional Discovery Quests: The Elderwood just got a bit more expansive with six additional Discovery quests for players to discover and unravel new mysteries.

The Elderwood just got a bit more expansive with six additional Discovery quests for players to discover and unravel new mysteries. Courier Pet and Courier Saddlebag Questline: Players can earn their own tiny friend, the Platinum Galdur Pup! After completing a new story-rich quest, they'll unlock the Courier Saddlebag, allowing players to send items back to their Home Plot with any pet.

Players can earn their own tiny friend, the Platinum Galdur Pup! After completing a new story-rich quest, they'll unlock the Courier Saddlebag, allowing players to send items back to their Home Plot with any pet. Cozy Camp Decor: Glamp-it-up with the new Cozy Camp Decor items to create chic and cozy spaces in the great outdoors.

Glamp-it-up with the new Cozy Camp Decor items to create chic and cozy spaces in the great outdoors. New Elderwood Items at Subira's Store: Players can embrace the Elderwood with new decor items for their homes including animated wallpapers, leaves and more!

Players can embrace the Elderwood with new decor items for their homes including animated wallpapers, leaves and more! Get Chatty with New Plushes and a Fowl Friend: Complete various activities to earn new plushes including the Free Realms™ Chatty Plush, Rockhopper Plush, and the Pride-inspired The Prismfish and Rainbow Maji Plushes as well as the new Fowl Friend Grubby Ducky!

Complete various activities to earn new plushes including the Free Realms™ Chatty Plush, Rockhopper Plush, and the Pride-inspired The Prismfish and Rainbow Maji Plushes as well as the new Fowl Friend Grubby Ducky! Premium Store Updates: Players can discover several new outfit collections, tool skins, pets, a new glider, a new landscape and more in the Premium Store.

Players can discover several new outfit collections, tool skins, pets, a new glider, a new landscape and more in the Premium Store. Improvements, Adjustments, and Bug Fixes: Singularity 6 is continuing to make Palia the most cozy game possible with a slew of fixes squashing bugs across the map.

