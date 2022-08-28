Tower Of Fantasy Will Receive New Land & Character Soon

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed more additions coming to Tower Of Fantasy in the near future with a new area and a new character. The new area is called Vera, which will be cyberpunk-themed and be an unlocked area within the game. This area itself will add environments, mounts, monsters, weapons, and other goodies for you to explore and find. The primary expanse of it is called the Desert Gobby, which will have an irradiated wilderness with the cyberpunk hub of Mirroria in the middle. The game will also be getting a new character named Frigg, which you see below, who brings her own powers, abilities, and more to the mix. You can read more about both below and check out the trailers for each, as we wait for the devs to put a solid release date on these new additions.

Tower of Fantasy players will be excited to find new instances, raids and legendary bosses that they can take on with their friends and "crews" that bring new missions, events and progression rewards.

The Vera area was under the jurisdiction of The Seventh Division of Helgaard before the Cataclysm, and lost contact with the main plane after the Cataclysm. The environment is dominated by the desert Gobby, and the overall climate is hot and dry. Due to the failure of its local "Vera Phantom Tower" (an original energy repeater) after the Cataclysm, its space-time dimension cannot be calibrated on the main plane, nor can it obtain a stable supply of original energy. The intensity of the original energy radiation in the area is gradually decreasing, except for some heavily polluted areas. Although most of the surface environment can be used for human activities, the majority of people in Vera live in Mirroria.

Frigg, a new playable character, will be officially released soon. A quiet and decisive soldier who gets her work done cleanly and quickly. She has her own take on life, and often thinks about the meaning of it when she's not busy eliminating her enemies. One of the Angels of Clemency, her body was largely modified with living metal to stop radiation without a suppressor. She is a loyal servant of the Sage and carries out his commands without question. As a commander, she has the right to command the Heirs of Aida's forces, but instead chooses to act alone most of the time.