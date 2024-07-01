Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Launches One-Year Anniversary Event

Netmarble is celebrating a proper anniversary for a mobile game, as Tower Of God: New World has a One-Year Anniversary event.

Netmarble has revealed a brand new event for Tower Of God: New World, as they have revealed a One-Year Anniversary event happening right now. Yes, it is a rarity when it comes to mobile game companies, but someone is actually celebrating an anniversary you would expect them to do. Not the five-month anniversary, not the 10th week anniversary, not a 25-day one. A proper yearly anniversary. We have all the details about it below, as the event is currently live.

Tower Of God: New World – One-Year Anniversary

A series of '1st Anniversary Vacation Festival!'-themed events will be rolling out in Tower of God: New World starting on July 17. The 1st Anniversary Vacation Festival Story Event will offer multiple rewards such as Nonstop SSR+ Limit Break Summon Ticket, SSR Teammate Max Limit Break Chest, Suspendiums, and more. Those who return to the game during the event period will receive 100% of the Loot they missed during the period they didn't log in. A special event offering a full set of A-Rank Ignition Weapons will also be available for returning players.

In addition, the Invite-a-Friend Event will open on July 17, giving users the opportunity to invite new players to Tower of God: New World. If the invited players clear their given missions, both inviting and invited players can obtain Black Market Tickets, Revolution Fragment, SSR+ Teammate Soulstone, and more under certain conditions. A new special title for the 1-year anniversary, "Chosen by the Tower," will be given to all players.

Netmarble also unveiled interesting data for Tower of God: New World that highlights the game's first year. According to the statistics, more than 1.4 billion teammates were summoned in the game. The character that has reached max Limit Break the most was Yihwa Yeon, followed by Hatz and Hwaryun, and Data Khun Mascheny was the most-challenged boss of the Underground Laboratory by 9.5 million times.

