Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Tower Of God: New World

Tower Of God: New World Releases Family Head Clash Update

Netmarble released a brand-new update this week for Tower of God: New World, as Family Head Clash continues the 1.5 Anniversary

Article Summary Explore the Family Head Clash update with new character Gustang in Tower Of God: New World.

Join Faction Competition for rewards, including titles and Expirable Suspendiums.

Participate in the 1.5th Anniversary events for exclusive Summon Tickets and more.

Celebrate 2025 New Year with in-game rewards and enter coupon codes for bonus items.

Netmarble released a new update for Tower of God: New World this week, as they have continued the 1.5 Year Anniversary celebration with some new additions. The Family Head Clash update is yet another series of events happening almost simultaneously on top of each other, all of them happening through February 12. There's also a new character thrown into the mix with Gustang, but after reading what they can do, it feels like we already have this character in three other people, so it's basically just a reskin of other characters with power balances. We have the full details below.

Tower of God: New World – Family Head Clash

The latest update introduces the Ten Great Families grade teammate, [Family Head] Gustang (Red Element, Mage, Wave Controller), who is one of the Tower's strongest Wave Controllers. [Family Head] Gustang is known for his unparalleled knowledge, and his 'Banquet of the Blade' skill that increases the Physical Pierce when enhanced. His 'Secret Library' passive skill appears in the middle of the battlefield each time he uses his Special Move. After applying the effects to all enemies, it evolves with additional effects at each stage.

1.5th Anniversary! Family Head Clash! Faction Competition: Players can choose either Traumerei Faction or Gustang Faction to participate in this competition and take part in the Faction War Boss Battle to compete for the Flag. The winning Faction will receive various rewards, including a special Title and Expirable Suspendiums.

Players can choose either Traumerei Faction or Gustang Faction to participate in this competition and take part in the Faction War Boss Battle to compete for the Flag. The winning Faction will receive various rewards, including a special Title and Expirable Suspendiums. 1.5th Anniversary! Family Head Gustang Advent Summon: Provides players a higher chance to acquire [Family Head] Gustang and multiple in-game items.

Provides players a higher chance to acquire [Family Head] Gustang and multiple in-game items. 1.5th Anniversary Nonstop Reward Festival: Players will receive 1.5th Anniversary Nonstop SSR+ Limit Break Summon Tickets (max. 660) for clearing in-game missions.

Players will receive 1.5th Anniversary Nonstop SSR+ Limit Break Summon Tickets (max. 660) for clearing in-game missions. Labyrinth of Memories [Gustang]: Check out Gustang's hidden story and clear stages to earn a special Title, SSR Soulstones, and more rewards.

In addition, the 2025 Happy New Year! Event will run from January 29 through February 1. Players can obtain a Happy New Year Chest when logging into the game during the event period, The chest contains special rewards such as a SSR+ Selection Chest, Revolution Ores, and more. The other 1.5th Anniversary events that have been available since January 16, including the Secret Floor Rate-up Event and the Ultimate Popularity Contest, are still available, offering generous rewards. Players of Tower of God: New World can also enter coupon codes (TOG15HALFANNIV, PD2SPECIALGIFT, MEMORIES, ENKIDU and more) to receive an SSR+ Selection Chest and more rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!