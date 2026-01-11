Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Stoic Studios, Towerborne, Xbox Game Studios

Towerborne Confirmed For Late-February Launch Date

After having the Early Access version out for nearly two years, Towerborne finally has a launch date happening nexct month

Xbox Game Studios and Stoic Studios have confirmed the launch date of Towerborne, as the full version of the game arrives next month. The team confirmed during the New Game+ Showcase that the full version of the game will launch on February 26, and will come with a number of massive improvements and content additions that they've been working on while slowly making Version 1.0 good to go. You can learn more about the upcoming launch in their latest Xbox Wire post.

Towerborne

The Belfry stands as a beacon of hope and safety amongst the ruins of humanity and the City of Numbers, with monsters lurking right outside the tower's walls. You are an Ace, born anew from the spirit realm with the skills, the grit, and the determination to protect the people of the Belfry. With spirit companions fighting by your side, you are destined for battle. Can you become the Ace humanity needs to survive?

Adventure Together: Venture out of The Belfry solo or with up to three other Aces* to vanquish the looming terror that surrounds the tower. Either way, you won't be alone. Aces can recruit Umbra companions to join them in battle, gaining access to enhanced skills and unique abilities tied to each spirit. After fighting your way through enemies, return to The Belfry to turn in quests, reforge gear, and more.

Brave the Wilds: Towerborne is designed with player choice in mind. Create your Ace with options to customize your looks, gear, and weapons. Switch up your overall gameplay experience at any time by changing your danger level as you venture into the wilds. Find and wield powerful weapons with unique special moves from one of four styles: War Clubs, Gauntlets, Dual Daggers, and Swords & Shields. Mix and match to make your Ace your own!

Continue the Fight: With an evolving world map and seasonal content, your Ace will never run out of areas to explore and enemies to defeat. Seasons of Towerborne continues the story of The Belfry by introducing new enemies to battle, regions to discover, abilities to master, and lore to uncover (available as released).

