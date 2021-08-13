Toy Soldiers HD Receives An Official Release Date

Developer Signal Studios and publisher Accelerate Games revealed that Toy Soldiers HD will be getting released next month. Revitalizing the classic PC title as you compete on the battlefields of old using soldiers straight from the toy box, as you'll get a few different kids of nostalgia memories playing this game. The team has set the release for bot PC and all three major consoles on September 9th, 2021. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will be out in about four weeks.

Re-enlist with Toy Soldiers HD and experience the award-winning XBLA hit updated for a whole new generation! Command from above or take direct control below. Lead your foot soldiers, cavalry, tanks and planes to victory. Deploy an exciting arsenal of guns, gas, howitzers, mortars, troops, flamethrowers and vehicles to protect your Toybox in vintage WWI toy dioramas. Toy Soldiers is a multi-genre action-strategy game in which players command antique WWI toy soldiers vying for control of the trench-filled diorama battlefields of Europe. The original classic has been overhauled and upgraded with new content, skins, gameplay, expanded game modes, improved controls and graphical upgrades. We've also included all the original DLC and a few new levels as well!

The game's gameplay mechanics remain unique. You control one of two armies made up of more than 50 units of miniature WWI toys, set in a diorama of various locations such as a bedroom, library, etc. Like many tower defense games, you strategically build your defenses while plotting your counter offensives. But unlike other tower defense games, Toy Soldiers HD gives you the ability to experience the battle from both top-down strategic perspective and a first-person POV take the action into your own hands' perspective. Watch the action unfold or jump feet first into the boots of an infantryman and race across the battlefield dodging artillery while using a flamethrower to burn your enemies to a crisp. Mount your horse and charge the enemy head on with your cavalry. Pilot bombers and drop shells that pockmark the field below or strafe your opponent using biplanes. Go hands-on howitzers and mow down the enemy.