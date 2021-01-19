Traditional Football Comes To Fortnite For A Special Event

Epic Games has added traditional football to Fortnite this week as they prepare for a special event with the Fortnite Pelé Cup. The company has teamed up with 23 different clubs from around the world to have their team's colors represented in this special event, in which you will be able to rack up points and earn special rewards for a short period of time. We have the details below along with a trailer, which should give you an idea of how to quickly earn your way up and receive your rewards. We also have to hand it to the company as this is probably one of the most effective ways they've done global outreach to people who normally might not be interested in the game.

We've partnered with Legendary Brazilian superstar, Pelé, to bring his iconic celebration into the game. Celebrate your Victory Royale like Pelé did 1,282 times throughout his illustrious career: Pele's Air Punch Emote will be available in the Item Shop on January 23! On January 20, Fortnite's football fun gets competitive with the Pelé Cup. Players participating in the Cup will have a chance to win the Air Punch Emote and Kickoff Set for free. Top scorers will also have the opportunity to win a customized signed shirt. Read the Pelé Cup official rules. While you're still in the game, check our new football-inspired Creative island featured in the Creative Hub! Players will use their bodies, Pickaxes, power-ups, speed boosts and more to try to outscore their opponents and come out the winner in this 4v4 bracket style gamemode. Each game features two rounds, with the winners advancing to face off against and the other team battling for 3rd and 4th in the other match.