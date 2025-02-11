Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Emergo Entertainment, Train Jumble

Train Jumble To Hold Special Playtest Later This Month

The team behind the upcoming game Train Jumble will be holding a special playtest for anyone to try out as they work on the title

Article Summary Join the special Train Jumble playtest on Steam starting February 19.

Test your skills in Train Jumble by balancing passenger happiness.

Upgrade your self-furnished train with tips from satisfied travelers.

Unlock new modules and routes as you journey across Europe.

Indie game developer and publisher Emergo Entertainment announced that they would be holding a special playtest for their upcoming title, Train Jumble. The team confirmed the playtest will go live on Steam on February 19, which you can sign up for right now, giving you a small window of time to try the game out and provide feedback to the devs. We have a new trailer here for you to check out, along with more details on the game below.

Train Jumble

Travel Europe in your self-furnished train while making sure all your passengers are happy with their seats! Move your passengers so everyone is happy. Happy passengers will give you a gracious tip to buy new modules for your train, while unhappy passengers will eventually leave out of frustration. Once three passengers left, it's game over, so be careful! Equip your train car with seats, a snack machine, a bar or even a music corner! Trains don't have to be boring, and your passengers will demand the most fun ride they can get! Upgrade your train at each stop to accommodate passengers more. The shop lets you purchase new modules with the money you receive. Finishing a run will unlock new modules you can use to complete harder routes!

The passengers are humanoid animals, for example, a hippie giraffe or an influencer penguin, and the items used to furnish the train are obvious things like first or second-class seats, but also cool things like a bar, a zen garden, or a music corner. The needs of the passengers also become more unusual as the journey progresses. If the passengers are too dissatisfied, someone pulls the emergency brake, your journey ends and you have to start all over again. With every successful journey through Europe, you unlock new upgrades with which you can equip your train and thus respond even better to the needs of your passengers.

