Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BlitWorks Games, Train Valley 2

Train Valley 2 Confirms Console Release This October

Train Valley 2: Community Edition will be bringing all of the fun and DLC content to all three major consoles this October.

Indie game publisher BlitWorks Games confirmed this week that they will release Train Valley 2: Community Edition for all three major consoles. This is basically everything you know from the 2019 release of the game, with improvements made all around and all of the DLC content included. So for those of you who want everything in a single title, this is as close to that as you're going to get. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer before the game comes out on October 17th.

"Drive forward the industrial revolution in Train Valley 2: Community Edition, build railroads, upgrade your locomotives, and keep your trains on schedule without delays or accidents to meet the ever-growing demand of the cities and industries in your tiny valley. Take your railroad company from the days of the Industrial Revolution and into the future, meeting the needs of the valley's cities and industries. If you've ever wanted to solve complex logistics and transportation problems, fancied yourself as a bit of a train mogul, or you just love solving puzzles – there is a lot for players, both new and old. Even if you've never played the original, there's a lot to do in Train Valley 2: Community Edition!"

A Unique blend of Micromanagement, Tycoon, and Puzzle games, putting you in control of your own company – that needs to help its local community thrive.

Train Valley 2: Community Edition not only includes the DLCs Passenger's Flow, Myths & Rails and Editor's Bulletin, but also a selection of 158 community-made levels.

Upgrade your stock of locomotives and acquire advanced engines, with 18 models to unlock.

Keep your trains running on schedule across 50 levels in Company Mode.

Discover the history of railroads in elegant low-poly graphics! Train Valley 2 is a joy to look at and immerse yourself in.

Produce and ship increasingly sophisticated goods in 18 models of locomotives to unlock and more than 45 types of train cars – it's up to you to keep things as efficient and cost-effective as possible, while the world around you gets more demanding!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!