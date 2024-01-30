Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flazm, Train Valley World

Train Valley World Debuts First Demo Ahead Of Steam Next Fest

You can now play a free demo for Train Valley World from tinyBuild Games ahead of the game's appearance in Steam Next Fest.

Article Summary Play the free Train Valley World demo on Steam ahead of Steam Next Fest.

Manage and expand railroads across global cities in this new management sim.

Face unique challenges like pandemics and legends in historic and modern maps.

Create and share custom levels with multiplayer mode and level editor tools.

Indie game developer Flazm and publisher tinyBuild Games have released a new free demo for Train Valley World ahead of Steam Next Fest next month. The game takes on the management sim genre with a more animated version of train management, as it will be up to you to build, maintain, and manage efficient railroads across countries that bridge their cities together, as well as across the world. You'll be tasked with creating a new set of sophisticated logistics chains to keep supplies and passengers going. Plus you'll have the chance to design your own levels both solo and in multiplayer. We have more info on the game here as the demo is now live.

Train Valley World

Join a global expedition back to the heart of the 1900s Industrial Revolution. Venture across the world through maps inspired by both modern and ancient megalopolises, including London, Las Vegas, Cairo, Athens, and Frankfurt. Expand the rails to solve formerly impossible challenges, like helping a city stave off a pandemic by delivering medicine, helping Captain Nemo build his submarine, or distracting the Loch Ness Monster from bothering a coastal town.

Construct the ultimate railroad network by building out expansive tracks, formulating long-term logistic plans and optimized routes, and devising the perfect strategy for efficient railway placements. Schedule trains for dispatch at specific times and set automated routes to optimize deliveries. Expand management skills with the debut of the franchise's first-ever online multiplayer mode. Work together to collaborate on the world's largest railroad or fire up a rivalry to determine the true tycoon master. Let creativity run off the rails with Train Valley World's robust level editor mode. Design imaginative levels using all new scripting tools with a selection of breathtaking landscapes and challenges worthy of sharing with the community via Steam Workshop.

