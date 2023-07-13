Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Train Valley World

Train Valley World Will Be Released Sometime In 2024

The folks at tinyBuild Games confirmed that Train Valley World will be getting a release for PC on the Epic Games Store next year.

Indie game developer Flazm and publisher tinyBuild Games confirmed this morning that Train Valley World is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store. The game had already been confirmed for Steam earlier this year, with more on the way, as the latest trailer has confirmed EGS will be another platform for the game's release in 2024. You can check out the trailer and new info below as we now wait to see if we're getting an Early Access version.

"Lose track of time and head back to the heart of the Industrial Revolution in the early 1900s. Travel around the globe across dozens of levels inspired by a variety of real-world locations like London, Las Vegas, Cairo, Athens, and Frankfurt. Create and operate railroad transportation networks by laying tracks, dispatching trains, and delivering goods all over the world with a variety of locomotive types. With brand-new, deep tycoon mechanics like railroad automation and train schedules, train sim fans will solve intricate logistics puzzles across 25 beautiful levels. Ensure the business runs smoothly by creating the most efficient transportation system with limited resources and additional optional challenges."

"The beloved level editor, a staple of the franchise, evolves in Train Valley World to feature even more ways to create and share community-made maps via Steam Workshop – including new scripting tools, evolving cities, and dynamic water. Thousands of player-made levels were already created in the previous games, and this new toolset will elevate the UGC experience to allow for unlimited replayability and community interaction. Blending puzzle, railway sim, and strategic tycoon mechanics, Train Valley World expands the original Train Valley campaign experience and jumps the track with a brand new multiplayer mode, available for the first time in the franchise. Team up (or send rivals off the rails!) with up to four friends per map to either build railways together or face off in a strategic battle of tycoon wits to see who can set a track record."

