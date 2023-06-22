Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Outright Games, transformers, Transformers: Earthspark Expedition

Transformers: Earthspark Expedition Announced For PC & Consoles

Outright Games has revealed a new Transformers title on the way as we're getting Transformers: Earthspark Expedition.

Outright Games has revealed an all-new Transformers game on the way as they'll be releasing Transformers: Earthspark Expedition for PC and consoles. Inspired by the 2022 animated series Transformers: Earthspark, the game will have you playing as Bumblebee as you take on a new serious mission that could transform the war between you and the show's villain, Mandroid. The game will be released sometime this year, but a release window hasn't been set yet. In the meantime, you can check out more info from the team and the latest trailer below.

"Transformers: Earthspark Expedition puts fans behind the wheel of the iconic hero Bumblebee, as he drifts, drives, and fights his way across a new but familiar world. The game aims to faithfully recreate the environment and feel of the ground-breaking animated series, as Bumblebee sets off on his own adventure to face a mysterious threat from his past and stop the series villain Dr. Meridian, aka "Mandroid," from recovering missing pieces of an ancient technology. As part of this action-packed journey, players will be able to freely explore three massive biomes and complete quests from their Terran allies, the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth, and new original characters from the TV series. To complete his mission, Bumblebee will also fight against and alongside fan-favorite legacy Transformers bots, including Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, and Skywarp."

"Deep levels of exploration and combat reward players for undertaking multiple playthroughs as they unlock a diverse range of upgrades and abilities that allow access to previous locations and to discover secrets in previously inaccessible areas. Unlock the skills needed to take down Decepticons with spectacular ultimate attacks and customize Bumblebee by selecting a variety of engine energy trails when in vehicle mode. The game has been designed to be accessible for fans of all ages, with detailed analysis given to different scenarios allowing freedom of exploration, text legibility, control setups, and difficulty curves, ensuring it is playable by younger gamers. Variable difficulty options are included that allow the game to be played according to individual ability, alongside mechanics that mitigate frustration in combat, such as directional warnings to help players identify incoming threats more easily. An assisted driving system has also been included, which provides an easier control scheme when in vehicle mode, as well as the option to enable automatic camera so players can focus their full attention on exploring, driving, and battling enemies."

