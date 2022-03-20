Trek To Yomi Receives A New Gameplay Trailer

Devolver Digital released a brand new trailer for Trek To Yomi this week as we get a better look at the gameplay. If you're not already psyched up for this game, this trailer might just do the trick as you are thrown into the cinematic world of samurai combat. There are no words, there are no fancy jump-cuts, there are no explanations of what's going on. You're simply getting a really good look at how the gameplay will be when you pick it up and start cutting through people with your blade. You can meet people head-on and take them out one-by-one, you can take out a group using some clever tactics, you can shoot a man off his horse with an arrow, you can set people ablaze to give them something else to think about before you cut them down. Everything about this trailer is amazing. Enjoy it below as we continue to wait for a proper release date.

As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward. Breathtaking camera angles and striking visuals in the spirit of classic samurai film create a true cinematic experience in Trek to Yomi. Engage vicious swordsmen and supernatural beings with a streamlined combat system based around the traditional weapons of the samurai. Experience an enthralling story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil and heroic return to make good on his failed promise to save the people he swore to protect. The thrilling action and somber moments are set against a memorable score designed to feel authentic to the time and place of feudal Japan.