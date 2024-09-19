Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Akatsuki Games, Tribe Nine

Tribe Nine To Release 20-Hour Demo For Steam Next Fest

Akatsuki Games have a free demo coming for Tribe Nine, as you'll be able to experience 20 hours of the game during Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Tribe Nine's "Deadly Demo" offers 20 hours of gameplay during Steam Next Fest, October 14-22.

Explore Neo Tokyo in a baseball-themed action RPG with unique characters and strategic battles.

Experience character-specific skills, diverse playstyles, and original builds in a vibrant city.

Complete various tasks, puzzles, and mini-games while liberating Neo Tokyo from its enemies.

Indie game developer and publisher Akatsuki Games confirmed that Tribe Nine will be getting a special 20-hour free demo for Steam Next Fest this October. The team is calling it the "Deadly Demo," and it will be exclusive to the event from October 14-22 and will vanish immediately after the event is over. This will give you a chance to experience the baseball-themed action RPG with a ton of content to give you a better idea of what's to come in the full version. Until then, we're just waiting out the next month to try it out.

Tribe Nine

It's the year 20XX. The story takes place in Neo Tokyo, a futuristic country ruled by deadly games. Groups of teens fight in brutal life-or-death battles to reclaim their stolen dreams and freedom. Players control characters as they venture through the vibrant "City" of Neo Tokyo, taking down formidable enemies to liberate the city. The party consists of three characters who all fight on the battlefield simultaneously. Ally units will respond to the battle accordingly, luring enemies and healing allies. When the time is right, you can even unleash a combo attack by all three party members. Each character possesses a unique personality, with various battle strategies and methods that change based on the combination of your party members.

In Tribe Nine, players progress through the story by controlling characters and exploring Neo Tokyo, encountering battles and various other events on the city streets. Along the way, tasks come in one after another, such as acquiring items from streets and treasure chests, completing puzzles and other mini-games, and fulfilling requests from the town's residents. Each playable character has their unique characteristics, which is reflected in their skills and actions, so you can experience various playstyles depending on the character. In addition to leveling up your characters, you also have the freedom to select which stats to boost and what equipment to use. You could even try building a healer as an attacker! There are plenty of possibilities, so you can experiment with creating your own original build!

