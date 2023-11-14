Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Angry Mob Games, Trinity Fusion

Trinity Fusion Reveals Release Date For Version 1.0

Angry Mob Games confirmed this week that they now have an official release date for Trinity Fusion, happening this December.

After being in Early Access for several months, indie game developer and publisher Angry Mob Games confirmed a release date for Trinity Fusion Version 1.0. The team revealed that the final version of the game will be released on December 15, 2023, with several game improvements and other changes that will complete and improve the current version. We have more info on the changes and more below as the game will be released on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Trinity Fusion

"Each of Maya's parallel selves are armed with unique skills and weapons to navigate their own universes, encountering distinct enemies and environments throughout their journey. Hack, slash, lay traps, and blast your way through apocalyptic worlds rife with machines and mutants. Jump, dash, and use magical abilities to solve puzzles and traverse procedurally generated levels. Build your strength, unlocking permanent upgrades between runs, and work your way through a narrative crafted alongside sci-fi novelist, Ada Hoffmann. At launch, players can experience the conclusion of the story, including a never-before-seen final boss to test their skills.

Additional lore will be scattered across the worlds to deepen the richness of the world that Ada Hoffmann created. Fight across even more universes as Maya's parallel selves explore unstable amalgamated biomes, offering fresh challenges that demand the combined skills of Maya's other selves to overcome. New weapons for all characters will be added, specifically made to push each character's unique playstyle even further. For those looking for a bigger trial, Endless Mode will have players fighting through laps of the multiverse… fight until you fall against totally randomized enemies from every universe in each level, adding even more challenge and variety.

Changes For 1.0

New Content: The size of Trinity Fusion has nearly doubled, adding new biomes, weapons, enemies, and bosses.

The size of Trinity Fusion has nearly doubled, adding new biomes, weapons, enemies, and bosses. Combat: Status effects and elemental weapons have been improved with better on-screen feedback and secondary effects to make players feel more powerful. Combat feedback has been improved across the board to make combat feel weighty, but responsive.

Status effects and elemental weapons have been improved with better on-screen feedback and secondary effects to make players feel more powerful. Combat feedback has been improved across the board to make combat feel weighty, but responsive. Amplifiers: Limitations on how many Amplifiers (mid-run upgrades) could be acquired were removed, allowing players to constantly improve during a run, working towards bigger and better upgrades called Synergies.

Limitations on how many Amplifiers (mid-run upgrades) could be acquired were removed, allowing players to constantly improve during a run, working towards bigger and better upgrades called Synergies. Difficulty Options: Survivor mode offers a slightly easier experience to ease in new players, while Hardcore mode introduces new enemy formations as well as entirely new mechanics for those seeking a greater challenge.

Survivor mode offers a slightly easier experience to ease in new players, while Hardcore mode introduces new enemy formations as well as entirely new mechanics for those seeking a greater challenge. Quality of Life Features: Teleportation around The Hub to help players move around faster. Increasing enemy randomization to improve replayability. Graphical improvements in several stages.



