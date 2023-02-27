Trinity Trigger Receives Release Date For Europe & Australia For those of you living in Europe and Australia, you'll be able to play Trinity Trigger for Switch and PlayStation this May.

Marvelous Europe confirmed this week they will be releasing Trinity Trigger for both Europe and Australia this coming May. While North America is still waiting to find out what the official release date will be, the team revealed today that those two regions will see it released for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on May 16th, 2023. For the time being, enjoy the latest trailer below.

"Trinity Trigger is an all-new action role-playing game combining the look and feel of iconic RPGs of the '90s with an emphasis on fast-paced, customizable combat. Players take control of three young heroes as they attempt to defy fate and save the continent of Trinitia. Accompanying them are the Triggers, strange creatures with the unique ability to transform into eight types of weapons that players must master if they hope to be successful on their quest. Whether playing alone or with up to two friends via local co-op, explore diverse biomes and dungeons, strategize to exploit enemy weaknesses, and change your destiny!"

Master the Weapons of the Gods— Solve puzzles and defeat enemies alone or with friends in local co-op as players traverse the dungeons of each Arma, towers made from the fallen weapons of the gods.

Solve puzzles and defeat enemies alone or with friends in local co-op as players traverse the dungeons of each Arma, towers made from the fallen weapons of the gods. Seek Out Trinitia's Mysteries— Reveal hidden passages by exploring every last bit of Trinitia's diverse biomes and chat with townsfolk for clues to uncover the heavily guarded secrets held in these forests, deserts, snowfields, and more.

Reveal hidden passages by exploring every last bit of Trinitia's diverse biomes and chat with townsfolk for clues to uncover the heavily guarded secrets held in these forests, deserts, snowfields, and more. Change the Tide of Battle— Make expert use of the Weapon Wheel in battle to change between eight weapon types on the fly – every enemy has a weakness and finding and exploiting it is the key to victory.

Make expert use of the Weapon Wheel in battle to change between eight weapon types on the fly – every enemy has a weakness and finding and exploiting it is the key to victory. A Generational Role-Playing Epic— Trinity Trigger was inspired by the iconic RPGs of yesteryear, but its accessible and rewarding gameplay incorporates modern flourishes to make it an exciting new adventure.