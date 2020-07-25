PUBG Mobile To Host Extreme Challenge With Celebs & Influencers

PUBG Corp. announced a new event happening next week in PUBG Mobile, as celebrities and influencers will team up for a special showdown. The Global Extreme Challenge will bring together multiple people from across the globe to face off on the game's latest map, all for some fun, and to bring a little bit of gaming to your day. You can check out the event on July 30th at 6pm PDT, as you can watch the event happen on the game's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels, where they will also be holding in-game item giveaways. We have more details here about who will be participating.

The campaign is launched for the "play for good" initiative of encouraging players to stay home and also contributing their own efforts to society. Under the global pandemic, PUBG Mobile is trying to bring positive impact and encouragement to society and people. The Global Extreme Challenge is a call-out for all players and communities to join together to overcome difficulties, surpass limits and face challenges. With PUBG Mobile's all-new Livik map as the battlefield, the Global Extreme Challenge is inviting the following renowned sports players, artists, celebrities and gaming influencers as the captains of their own teams for different regions.

Europe

o Kevin De Bruyne: Kevin De Bruyne is one of Europe's best attacking players and one of the finest midfielders in the world.

o Aleyna Tilki: She won the Best Female Pop Singer award in the Pantene Altın Kelebek Ödülleri 2018 which is the most prestigious music/TV awards in Turkey.

North America

o Jack Osbourne: Jack Osbourne is the president of Osbourne Media and is best known for MTV's reality show The Osbournes, SyFy's Haunted Highway and A+E Network's Ozzy & Jack's World Detour.

o Ky Bowman: Ky Bowman is point guard for the NBA's Golden State Warriors. Off the court, Bowman is a talented artist and avid gamer.

South America

o Paulo Dybala: Paulo Dybala is an Argentine professional footballer and has been considered one of the world's most valuable players.

o Levinho: Levinho is one of the best PUBG Mobile players around the world, and shares his gameplays on YouTube with over 7M fans.

o Yurem Rojas: Yurem is a well-known actor in Mexico and she's most famous for being a part of the comedy show me caigo de risa.