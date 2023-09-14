Posted in: Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe, mcu, Trivial Pursuit

Trivial Pursuit: Marvel Cinematic Universe Ultimate Edition Announced

Do you think you know everything about the MCU? Test yourself in Trivial Pursuit: Marvel Cinematic Universe Ultimate Edition!

The Op has revealed an all-new tabletop game for those who fancy themselves masters of MCU trivia with a new Marvel title. We're getting Trivial Pursuit: Marvel Cinematic Universe Ultimate Edition. This is designed to be the end-all-be-all for those who have seen everything from the first three phases of the MCU, starting with the first Iron Man movie and winding all the way to the end of the Infinity Saga. Hopefully settling fights about who knows the most, or sparking new ones among friends. It plays like the standard version of the game, only dealing with the film and TV shows, complete with custom wedge holders that are themselves references to Marvel in general. We have more info about this edition below, as it is currently for sale via the company's website for $53.

"MCU superfans, assemble! Test your mastery of the multiverse with 1,800 questions spanning films from Phase 1-3 in Trivial Pursuit: Marvel Cinematic Universe Ultimate Edition. Featuring custom Marvel-related movers such as the Tesseract, Loki's Scepter, and Eye of Agamotto, players will go head-to-head and channel their favorite Avengers. Have the upper hand and seize all six coveted Infinity Stone-inspired category wedges to win! Take on opponents with your vast knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this trivia game for the best and biggest Marvel movie fans. Test your mastery of the multiverse with 1800 questions spanning films from Phase 1-3. Have the upper hand and seize all six coveted category wedges (Power, Reality, Space, Soul, Mind, and Time) to win! Includes full game board and custom Marvel-related movers such as the Tesseract, Loki's Scepter, Aether Casket, Orb, Vormir's Gate, and Eye of Agamotto."

Game Board

6 Movers (Tesseract, Loki's Scepter, Aether Casket, Orb, Vormir's Gate, & Eye of Agamotto)

300 Cards (Categories: Space, Mind, Reality, Power, Soul, Time)

1 Die

36 Wedge Pieces

Rules

