Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Tropico 6

Tropico 6 Releases New Tropican Shores DLC Today

Tropico 6 has a brand new DLC out this week, as Tropican Shores brings several new options for El Presidente to run the island.

Article Summary Tropico 6's Tropican Shores DLC adds 15 new buildings and pearls resource.

Free Acuerdos Entre Amigos update includes a new Trading Post building.

DLC features four new sandbox maps and a scenario 'Yachts for El Presidente'.

Enhance your reign with new edicts, outfits, and a shiny deco yacht.

Kalypso Media has a new update out now for Tropico 6, as they expand along the shorelines with a free update and the new Tropican Shores DLC. First off, the free update called Acuerdos Entre Amigos provides players with the new Trading Post building, which will allow you to trade with foreign superpowers, improve trade routes, and increase trade frequency. This can also be done in Multiplayer Mode between other players who also own a Trading Post. The DLC will come with a number of new additions that will help you grow along the shoes of your island, both to show off and to exploit. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the content is now live.

Tropico 6 – New Tropican

Make a splash on the sun-kissed Tropican Shores with a full slate of new and exciting features including 15 new buildings primed for construction that offer new opportunities for infrastructure, public services, entertainment, relaxation, and, of course, the very best ocean views. The brand-new resource Pearls, and three new edicts will help facilitate enterprising growth by reducing construction costs, taxing the population, and increasing the efficiency of offshore buildings. Ocean-bound entrepreneurs will delight in the addition of four new sandbox maps, 'Pequeño Pero Mucho', 'Hipocampo', 'Las Manchas y Los Puntos' and 'Yachts for El Presidente'. Dazzle fellow Tropicans with the latest beachside style in the Scuba Outfit and Shiny Deco Yacht for your Palace Garden, then relax and enjoy the fruits of your labor in one of many fun activities including Dolphin Therapy or Submarine Tour.

Blue Gold: Tropico 6 – Tropican Shores adds 15 new buildings providing new options for infrastructure, residencies, entertainment, and public services as well as a new resource, Pearls.

'Yachts for El Presidente': Contains a new scenario that will help you navigate the luxurious new options to expand your nation on the water.

Bread and Circuses: Convince the Tropicans of your greatness with Submarine Tours, The Tropitanic, and relaxing Dolphin Therapy.

A Leaders' Playground: Reap the benefits of your new power on land and sea with 4 brand new sandbox maps, 'Pequeño Pero Mucho', 'Hipocampo', 'Las Manchas y Los Puntos' and the map from the scenario 'Yachts for El Presidente'.

Dressed for a Big Splash: Enhance your style with a Scuba Outfit and a shiny deco yacht for the Palace Garden.

Tax Them All: 3 new edicts will help you reduce construction costs for offshore buildings, increase their efficiency, and open up brand new options to tax your citizens.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!