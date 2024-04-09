Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: Bunfest

Trove Announces The Plans For Bunfest 2024 Launching Today

Gamigo has revealed all of their plans for the latest event in Trove, as players will experience their Easter event, Bunfest 2024.

Article Summary Gamigo launches Bunfest 2024 in Trove, introducing an Easter-themed event with new content.

Players can enjoy new daily quests, collect Bunfest Chocolate, and craft past Bunfest Rewards.

Trove's Buntopia Delve returns with old and new bosses, along with hidden Easter Eggs to find.

Explore infinite, destructible voxel worlds, craft, build, loot, and master a variety of classes.

Indie game developer and publisher Gamigo have revealed their plans for Bunfest 2024 in Trove, as the event has launched today. This is the third annual Bunfest event, which serves as their Easter event, but since that took place last week, it seems a bit late. But in any case, you'll see egg enemies invade the world of Candoria and the Buntopia Delves in a new storyline, complete with new mounts, new daily quests, new boss battles, and a new leaderboard. We have more details and a trailer here as the event is now live.

Trove – Bunfest 2024

Bunfest daily quests are back, along with Bunfest Chocolate, allowing players to craft old Bunfest Rewards. Moreover, all previous bosses and enemies—along with some new ones—are returning to the Buntopia Delve. Adventurers will need to keep their wits about them while keeping an eye out for Easter Eggs scattered all over Trove….including the coveted golden eggs! Trove is an open-world multiplayer sandbox that takes players on a journey through countless realms, tasking them with completing quests and defeating enemies of all shapes and sizes along the way.

Cubular Classes: Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes.

Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes. Infinite and Fully Destructible: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time.

Imagine It, Build It: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon.

Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!