Alolan Exeggutor Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2021

Alolan Exeggutor is currently available as a Tier Three raid in Pokémon GO during the Sustainability Week event. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this Pokémon, a dual Grass/Dragon-type. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this extra tall boy, perfect your catching strategy, and maybe even catch a Shiny.

Top Alolan Exeggutor Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Exeggutor counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Shadow Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Exeggutor with efficiency.

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Vanilluxe (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Beartic (Powder Snow, Ice Punch)

Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Blizzard)

Porygon-Z (Ice-type Hidden Power, Blizzard)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Mr. Rime (Ice Shard, Ice Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Alolan Exeggutor can be defeated by solo trainers. Your best best is to go in with a pre-established team using the above counters. Niantic's suggestions prioritize Defense but you will want to prioritize Attack to complete solo Tier Three raids.

Since Exeggutor is an evolved form, I would suggest using Pinap Berries to catch it in order to maximize the amount of Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Alolan Exeggutor has a boosted Shiny rate that the Silph Road researchers currently estimate to be about one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!