Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: MMORPG, Trove

Trove Releases Its 2026 Valentine's Day Themed Event

Trove has launched its latest event, as players can now join in the annual Valentine's Day event with Heckbugs in Love '26

Article Summary Trove's 2026 Valentine's event, Heckbugs in Love, is live with unique quests and romantic-themed rewards.

Assist H.E.C.K. ambassadors to help exotic Heckbugs using treats, heated blankets, and special items.

Encounter the returning Heckbug Hunter and face new dangers as the event's story unfolds.

Enjoy Trove’s creative classes, destructible voxel worlds, and plenty of loot in this annual celebration.

Gamigo has a new event out for their MMORPG title Trove, as their annual Valentine's Day event, Heckbugs In Love, has arrived. As you'd expect from previous years, it's a thinly veiled storyline with a lot of romantic-like cosmetics and more, only made much more deadly because why would they ever do a normal Valentine's event? We have the finer dev notes and the trailer here as the content is now live until February 17.

Trove – Heckbugs in Love '26

Players are initially sent to the Hub to catch a glimpse of new rogue spaceships that have arrived carrying H.E.C.K. (Helpers of Exotic Creatures…for Karma!) ambassadors. Interact with Hailey, the main H.E.C.K. honcho to learn how you can help the H.E.C.K cause! While vicious and potentially deadly, Heckbugs are also cute and cuddly, known for luring players in with their deviously deceptive appearance. H.E.C.K.'s mission is to preserve these exotic creatures, with players employing the use of treats, heated blankets, and more items available in the various event areas.

Meet with other H.E.C.K. ambassadors to help these cuddly bugs stay under control, out of harm's way, and…mating? However, not everything is love and roses when it comes to the Heckbugs. During the event questline, Trovians will meet up with a familiar face — the Heckbug Hunter, who's returned to warn players of the true threat these dangerously darling creatures pose.

Cubular Classes: Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes.

Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes. Infinite and Fully Destructible: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time.

Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time. Imagine It, Build It: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon.

Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon. Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!