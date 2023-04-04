TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 3 Gets A Release Date Nacon has confirmed this week that TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 3 will be out for PC and consoles in May 2023.

Nacon and RaceWard Studio confirmed the release date for TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 3, as the game will be coming out in May. The team dropped new details about the release and a fresh trailer, with the news it will be released on PC and all three major consoles on May 11th. Those who pre-order the game will get some fun bonuses in the form of an official livery celebrating John McGuinness's 100th start, and Early Access to the game 48 hours before release. As well as a Starter Pack with 380 points to upgrade items on your bike, and free access to the 2023 Tourist Trophy DLC. There's also Racing Fan Edition with a bunch of physical items for you to snag if you want to go that way, available on Nacon's website.

"The TT Isle of Man takes place on a 60km (37 miles) circuit where riders and their overpowered bikes take incredible risks to try and win the ultimate prize: being crowned champion of the TT Isle of Man. TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3 includes the official content of the 2022 TT (teams, bikes and courses) and offers a unique and authentic experience. Thanks to the power of the KT Engine and the team's extensive experience (already put to good use in RiMS Racing), RaceWard Studio recreates all the tension and passion of the iconic race. The realism of the TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge series is such that multiple professional riders trained on the previous game to prepare for the official race!"

"TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3 features 32 different circuits, including current and historical courses, nearly 40 Superbike and Supersport motorbikes and riders, and upgraded physics. Controlling cornering and braking requires more precision than ever, and motorcycle upgrades gives players the tools they need to achieve maximum performance. A new "Open Roads" feature has been added and plays a central role in TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3. Riders can travel freely on 200km (124 miles) of roads around the Isle of Man to find points of interest and challenges to complete, including online competitions as well as weekly and monthly events."