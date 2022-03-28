Turbo Golf Racing Is Coming To PC & Xbox In 2022

Secret Mode and developer Hugecalf Studios revealed their next sports title on the way as we're getting Turbo Golf Racing. The shorthand to the game is that it's basically Rocket League set on a futuristic golf course, as you will be racing around in powered vehicles that are treated like clubs with the goal of getting the ball into a randomly placed hole. Once you get the ball in, you're teleported to the next hole, as you're also racing against other players to be the first to finish the course. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but we do know it will be released for PC and Xbox sometime this year, with a Closed Beta happening in the Spring. For now, you can check out the trailer below along with some quotes from both parties about the game.

Turbo Golf Racing is a fast-paced arcade-style sports racing game for up to eight players, all competing to see whose speed-putting skills are up to par. Racers flip, glide, and dash their turbo-charged cars down winding fairways as they strike their oversized golf balls toward the finishing cup. Race Your Rivals – Eight-player online multiplayer with matchmaking and cross-platform play between PC and Xbox platforms.

Outrageous Customisation – Scores of cosmetic options enable you to tune-up their vehicles with paint, wheels, spoiler, shield, chassis, and boosters fit for a champion.

Power Cores – Get the edge over your rivals by unlocking and equipping Power Cores, altering your car's capabilities and unlock special abilities such as Roll and Ground Stomp.

Take To The Skies – Keep your wheels on land or launch off the fairway, activate your wings and glide to victory.

Upcoming Content – Regular free updates will bring new courses, new Power Cores and new cosmetics.

"From the moment we first laid eyes on Turbo Golf Racing we were hooked by the concept," says Paige Dolan, Greenlight Manager at Secret Mode. "Hugecalf Studios has crafted a raucous multiplayer experience like no other, and Turbo Golf Racing instantly became a daily staple of our free-time gaming sessions here in The Bunker. We're counting down the days until the wider world can tee off with great anticipation." "Turbo Golf Racing is the game we've always dreamed of making," says Jonny Hughes, Producer at Hugecalf Studios. "We're incredibly proud of Turbo Golf Racing and our plans for its future, and cannot wait for players to experience it first-hand when the Beta launches this Spring."