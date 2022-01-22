Twilight: 2000 Announces First Expansion With Urban Operations

Free League Publishing revealed this week that Twilight: 2000 will be getting its first official expansion called Urban Operations. The new expansion will have you diving into a new setting that is actually loosely based on one from the first edition of the game, in which you'll be going block by block trying to reclaim it for your forces. The module comes with new settings, factions, and more for you play from that will both give you a bigger understanding of how warfare works within city environments as well as giving you abilities to expand storylines from your own campaigns. You can read more about it below as they will launch it sometime this Spring as a PDF with a physical version coming in Q3 2022.

Twilight: 2000 – Urban Operations is a modular expansion focused on cities. The expansion is loosely based on the classic module Free City of Krakow for the first edition of Twilight: 2000 RPG, but designed to be used in any city environment. Krakow is described in it as one example town, another being Karlsborg in Sweden. The expansion will include guidelines for playing in cities, new factions, new scenario sites, and introduce several plots to create longer story arcs. It will be a boxed set with a scenario book, city maps, scenario site maps, modular battle maps for urban environments, and new encounter cards for urban environments. Survive mankind's most desperate hour. In the midst of utter destruction, take on the role of a survivor in the aftermath of World War III – soldier or civilian. Your goal, beyond surviving for another day, can be to find a way back home, rally people to your ranks, and find out more about the mysterious Operation Reset. And maybe, if you live long enough, you have a shot at turning the tide. The retro-apocalyptic edition of Twilight: 2000 RPG goes back to the roots of the franchise with open-world roleplaying in the devastation of World War III.