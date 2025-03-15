Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aquatic Moon Games, Gravity Game Arise

Twilight Monk Confirmed For Release Later This Month

After coming off a successful run with a Steam Next Fest demo, Twilight Monk will be released on Steam in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Twilight Monk launches March 26 after a strong Steam Next Fest demo.

Adventure through Speria, battling monsters and uncovering secrets.

Explore richly drawn 2.5D world with Metroidvania and RPG elements.

Wield the Phantom Pillar to fight, platform, and solve puzzles.

Indie game developer Aquatic Moon Games and publisher Gravity Game Arise have confirmed that Twilight Monk will be released in a couple of weeks. The game had a pretty successful run with its Steam Next Fest demo, giving players a chance to try out their 2.5D Metroidvania. But like most games, they yanked it down after the event was over. So, getting the news that it will be released on March 26 was pretty awesome to see. We have more details and the latest trailer here for you to enjoy before it arrives.

Twilight Monk

The land of Speria is shrouded in darkness, with monsters ravaging villages. Survivors gather at Crescent Isle's monastery, seeking hope from the Moonken Monks. Raziel Tenza, a Twilight Monk descendant, must stop the traitor Nox and restore peace, as internal conflicts threaten even the monks' unity. Satisfy your desire for adventure as you dive into intricate dungeons. Each dungeon holds secrets and areas you can't access initially. Gaining new skills unlocks hidden treasures, scrolls, secret passages, and puzzles, adding depth to your adventure.

Experience the nostalgia of classic JRPGs through the overworld map and towns! While traversing the overhead world map connecting the dungeons, you'll frequently encounter enemy monsters. When a battle breaks out, you'll be teleported to a battle arena tailored to the surrounding terrain, offering combat experiences similar to those found during dungeon exploration. Be sure to explore every nook and cranny of the towns scattered across the world map to fully immerse yourself in the classic JRPG experience!

Become the wielder of the Phantom Pillar. This mysterious artifact infused with ancient power, can be used for platforming, battle, blocking enemy attacks, or even to activate mechanisms and solve puzzles. An original world brought to life through hand-drawn 2D illustrations. Set in a hand-drawn world, this 2.5D action RPG blends Metroidvania exploration, RPG elements, and a sprawling overworld map. With dungeon hubs, narrative depth, and level-up mechanics, it offers freedom and classic adventure in a richly crafted fantasy setting.

