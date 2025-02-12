Posted in: 3D Realms, Games, Indie Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Atmos Games, Twisted Tower

Twisted Tower Releases Free Demo On Steam This Week

3D Realms have released a free demo for their upcoming first-person horror title, Twisted Tower, available to play right now on Steam

Article Summary Twisted Tower demo now free on Steam from Atmos Games and 3D Realms.

Face childhood nightmares in a haunting 1950s theme park setting.

Upgrade quirky weapons to battle corrupted fairy-tale mascots.

Explore five eerie levels and uncover dark secrets of the resort.

Indie game developer Atmos Games and publisher 3D Realms have released a free demo for their latest title, Twisted Tower, available today on Steam. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is an action-adventure FPS that the team has described as "BioShock at Disneyland," as you'll try to survive the night in a theme park where everything in the park is against you. The demo will give you a small sampling of a level in the game that will give you a good idea of what to expect without too many spoilers. Enjoy the latest trailer above before trying the demo out.

Twisted Tower

Experience a mysterious and emotional story as you travel through an abandoned 1950s resort and try to uncover the dark secrets behind the origins of its construction. Face corrupted fairy-tale mascots with a wacky arsenal of weapons like a rubber-band pistol, wack-a-mole mallet, farting shotgun, and more! Can you make it to the top and paint the halls red with bloodfetti to save your lost love, or will you succumb to the nightmares from your childhood? Here's what your ticket will get you upon entering the magical resort:

Explore an abandoned 1950s resort reminiscent of BioShock and Disney World.

Get lost in 5 hauntingly beautiful levels: the hotel, the waterpark, the clown casino, the carnival forest, and the fairy-tale castle.

Punchy, bloody gunplay with corrupted fairy-tale mascots.

Immerse yourself in a mysterious and emotional story.

Choose from a variety of unique paths per playthrough, ensuring the world feels like a fresh new experience.

Upgrade your toyish arsenal, including a whack-a-mole mallet, rubber-band pistol, dart-throwin' Tommy Gun, fartin' shotgun, bubblegum spittin' chain-gun, sniper slingshot, skull-poppin' magical wand, and more.

Collect bizarre toys to assist you in jumping, dashing, and grappling your way up the tower.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!