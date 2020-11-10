Twitch Announces GlitchCon As A Virtual TwitchCon Replacement

Twitch revealed today that since they can't hold TwitchCon in person, they'll be doing a virtual convention this year with the first GlitchCon. Unlike other conventions who tried to plan and ended up canceling, they're not even going to bother with trying to hold it at a physical venue in the near future. They just straight-up shifted their programming to a digital format and will be pressing on with the changes with hopes of maybe returning next year. The event will take place this Saturday, November 14th, featuring over 425 Twitch creators as hosts, judges, competitors, and participants across four channels for a 12-hour event. All of which will be hosted by JD Witherspoon and Mari Takahashi. You can read more about the events to come below.

Twitch Rivals / GlitchCon Showdown: Twitch Rivals will bring together 16 top Twitch creators as captains of four Super Teams, playing for a share of the $500k prize pool. Each team will have a Game Captain for each of the four major competitions: Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, and Fall Guys. Alliances will form. Tensions will rise. And in the end, only one Super Team will be crowned champion of 2020.

Twitch / Cosplay Contest: Multiverse Edition: For the first time ever, Cosplayers from around the world come together to compete live on Twitch. A panel of expert judges, including Kamui Cosplay, KikiKannon, TockCustom, StellaChuu, join host Mica Burton to walk us through the Needlework, Armor, FX and Larger Than Life divisions. A winner in each division will be chosen, Twitch chat will decide a fan favorite winner, and the overall grand prize winner will be named, with cash prizes totalling $18,000.

Twitch / Guess the Gamer: Can chat guess who's behind the mask? Hosted by Sodapoppi, Jericho, and UmiNoKaiju, Guess the Gamer will feature a panel of Twitch Partners including lilypichu. tfue. djrayraytaiwan, dexbonus, and misskyliee, who are dropped into a game with a masked celebrity. The panelists ask the celebrity questions fueled by Twitch Chat to uncover clues, Panelists lock in their guesses before the reveal, and cross-channel polls will let chat vote for who they think got it right.

Twitch Gaming / Let's Make a Game: A live, interactive game design experience where the Twitch audience collaborates to make real time decisions to build a video game, playtested on stream, and ready for download post event. Essentially, a Twitch chat "game jam".

Twitch Presents / Artist Alley Showcase: A new online shopping experience twist on a TwitchCon classic. Artists will showcase their one-of-a-kind artwork in a series of segments that include amazing live demos. See something you love? Tune in to find out how to purchase that special piece you simply can't live without.

GlitchCon Afterparty: What is a Twitch event without a party? The Twitch Afterparty will close with a global celebration of artists and musicians. Hosted by T-Pain, we'll feature music from multiple artists on Twitch.