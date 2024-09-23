Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Twitch, TwitchCon, Video Games | Tagged: TwitchCon 2024, TwitchCon 2025

TwitchCon Europe & TwitchCon San Diego 2025 Dates Announced

During TwitchCon 2024, event organizers announced the official dates for both TwitchCon Europe and TwitchCon San Diego 2025

Article Summary TwitchCon Europe 2025: May 31 - June 1 at Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands.

TwitchCon San Diego 2025: October 17 - 19 at San Diego Convention Center.

2024 event highlights: sold-out shows, international attendees, and epic gaming tournaments.

Expect panels, workshops, meet & greets, Rivals showdowns, and exclusive merch in 2025.

Organizers for TwitchCon 2024 took time during the event this past weekend to reveal the official dates for TwitchCon Europe 2025 and TwitchCon San Diego 2025. We now know that TwitchCon Europe is going to be held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in The Netherlands from May 31 – June 1, while TwitchCon San Diego will return once again to the San Diego Convention Center from October 17 – 19, 2025. Programming for Europe wasn't announced simply because we're too far out for anything to truly be locked down at this point. We have more info below with a couple of snippets from their announcement blog, as organizers are already looking to sign up sponsors and exhibitors for the Europe convention right now.

TwitchCon Europe & TwitchCon San Diego 2025

Can you believe it? 2025 will mark ten amazing years of the community coming together for all the things we love. Pretty wild. But first, we can't help but relish TwitchCon 2024 with sold-out tickets in Rotterdam and attendees from 70+ countries plus hundreds of unforgettable shows across both cities. We gamed, streamed, danced, met and greeted, and more with some of the biggest names on Twitch, like /BagheraJones, /HasanAbi, /daniellippens, /blizz. We caught epic shows like Sajam Street Fighter Slam Grand Finals, Baldur's Gate 3 Cast LIVE ft. /LEAH, and the Drag Showcase. And we really couldn't have done it without you…and our amazing sponsors like Battlestate, Streamlabs + Logitech G, Samsung, and more! To celebrate our 10-year anniversary, TwitchCon will be bigger and better than ever in 2025. Get ready for old favorites and new surprises!

A jam-packed schedule of panels, workshops, and meet & greets with your favorite streamers.

The return of Rivals showdowns and a wide variety of Glitch Theater shows

Exclusive merch, live music, art, and leveled-up lounges.

The chance to connect with the Twitch community IRL and make unforgettable memories!

More exciting announcements and programming to come.

