TwitchCon Reveals 2025 Europe Plans With 10th Anniversary

TwitchCon Europe 20205 will return to Rotterdam, Netherlands this year, as they celebrate the event's 10th Anniversary in style

Article Summary TwitchCon Europe 2025 returns to Rotterdam for its 10th anniversary, held May 31-June 1 at Rotterdam Ahoy.

Major brands and gaming publishers like McDonald's and Capcom to feature at TwitchCon Europe 2025.

TwitchCon North America stays in San Diego from October 17-19, continuing there through 2028.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy emphasizes TwitchCon's role in uniting global streamers and fans for a decade.

Twitch officially revealed details for TwitchCon Europe 2025 as the event returns to Rotterdam, Netherlands, with plans to celebrate the event's 10th Anniversary. The event will take place at the Rotterdam Ahoy from May 31 to June 1, with plans already revealed to return to this same location and venue in 2026. The team also confirmed that TwitchCon North America will return to the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, from October 17-19, 2025, and will remain there until 2028. Formal convention plans have not been set in stone yet, but tickets have gone on sale.

TwitchCon Europe 2025

TwitchCon celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, and will return for its second consecutive year to the vibrant city of Rotterdam from May 31 – June 1, following a sold out show in 2024. TwitchCon is where the latest product launches for Twitch are revealed, and the community comes together to move the streamer economy, the fastest growing entertainment and content consumption sector, forward. As well as an all-star line up of tournaments, workshops, panels and meet and greets, attendees can also see major brands such as McDonalds, Honda and Samsung as well as top gaming publishers and developers like Capcom, Modern Wolf and Vertigo Games.

"For 10 years, TwitchCon has helped to connect and cultivate a huge global online community, offering them a chance to meet IRL and build unforgettable memories," said Dan Clancy, CEO of Twitch. "An important role of our service is building a sense of belonging, our streamers and their fans have developed lifelong friends and we are thrilled to help unite them at our event. From streamers to viewers, major gaming publishers to top global brands, all areas of livestreaming connect under the one roof at TwitchCon to grow the streamer economy. We are so proud to have brought so many people together over the past decade and cannot wait to celebrate with you for our biggest TwitchCon Europe yet."

