Two Former D&D Designers Join Darrington Press For Daggerheart

Former D&D designers Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins have joined Darrington Press, part of Critical Role, to work on Daggerheart

Two names that have been synonymous with Dungeons & Dragons for over a decade, Jeremy Crawford and Chris Perkins, have joined Darrington Press to continue the work on Daggerheart. The two men leaving Wizards of the Coast and the iconic TTRPG back in April 2025 were already surprising when it happened. But the news that both have joined up with the publishing arm of Critical Role to continue building on the world of their TTRPG is monumental. We have more info and quotes from today's announcement for you here, as we now look forward to seeing what the two of them help create with the team.

Jeremy Crawford & Chris Perkins Join Darrington Press

With a storied career and decades of experience working side by side, Perkins and Crawford have helped create some of the most beloved tabletop role-playing game experiences in the world, including for the games Dungeons & Dragons, Star Wars Roleplaying, Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, and Blue Rose. Together, they're known for blending deep narratives with immersive mechanics that appeal to new and veteran players alike, and for championing inclusivity and diversity as cornerstones of modern TTRPG design.

"Jeremy and Chris are visionaries," said Travis Willingham, CEO and Co-founder of Critical Role. "They've guided much of this golden age of TTRPG design and philosophy, helping shape the way we play, connect, and imagine together. Their creativity, passion, and heart will only elevate everything we do at Darrington Press, and we couldn't be more excited for what this means for the Critters and the stories we continue to tell."

"Storytelling has always been at the heart of everything I do, and joining Darrington Press feels a bit like coming home," said Perkins, Creative Director of Darrington Press. "I've loved being a part of the extended Critical Role family as a regular guest over the years and I'm beyond excited to help create new worlds full of adventure."

"I've always believed that great games invite everyone to the table, and that's exactly what excites me about joining Darrington Press," said Crawford, Game Director of Darrington Press. "This team is passionate, wildly creative, and committed to building welcoming, connected, amazing story-driven experiences—I can't wait to expand on what Critical Role has already created to develop some really fun and unique games."

