Two Hundred Ways Is Coming To Steam On September 3rd

Indie developer and publisher Sunlight Games revealed this week that their upcoming sequel Two Hundred Ways will be released on Steam on September 3rd. Those of you who love marble puzzle games will get a kick out of this one as they improve on the original by providing you 200 different puzzles to challenge the brain and give you options of puzzle-solving that you probably didn't think of. All you have to do is the simple task of guiding anything from one to multiple marbles out of a maze that can have up to three levels. It sounds simple until you see some of the complex oddities they throw in your path where anything and everything can go wrong. You can check out the latest trailer for the game, which gives you a preview of the mayhem to come, down at the bottom.

Two Hundred Ways, the sequel of the successful brain teaser One Hundred Ways, gives puzzle fans twice as many mental challenges to overcome. The mission of each of its 200 levels sounds easy: guide one or more balls to the exit. But levels with up to three different layers and numerous ball traps don't make this task a walk in the park. Luckily, players can use dozens of tools to help them reach their goal – but using more tools means that their level score will go down… 200 levels that will keep players busy for a long time.

40+ tools that make it easier to guide each ball – or more difficult…

Up to three balls per level.

Up to three layers per level.

Players can zoom in/out of levels and rotate them for better strategizing.

Real-time 3D isometric view.

Gradually increasing difficulty.

Tutorial level for each tool.

TTwo level themes, each with its own soundtrack.

Game languages: English and German.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Two Hundred Ways – Coming soon trailer – PC (https://youtu.be/sCSF4X0QrpA)