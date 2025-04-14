Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: alice in wonderland, disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley Announces Wonderland Whimsy Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley has dropped details to the next major update, as Alice In Wonderland will drop into the game next week

Gameloft has revealed the next big update being added to Disney Dreamlight Valley, as the Wonderland Whimsy update takes us down the rabbit hole. Literally, Alice in Wonderland will add a few new characters and settings to the game, with new challenges for you to take on and, as always, a ton of cosmetics. We have the fundown below as it arrives on April 23, 2025.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Wonderland Whimsy

Players will need to follow a mysterious white rabbit around Dreamlight Valley which will lead them to tumble down a rabbit hole into Wonderland! In this new Realm, players will meet Alice, lose track of her, and enlist the help of the mischievous Cheshire Cat to reunite with her. Along the way, players will contend with mysterious puzzles to track down their newly found allies, escape Wonderland, and officially welcome their new friends to Dreamlight Valley!

From one magical land to a galaxy far, far away, Disney Dreamlight Valley's Premium Shop is getting a plethora of awesome new items inspired by Star Wars for a limited time only! From April 23 to May 14 players can pick up fashions from Naboo, including the adventurous R2-D2 companion, a lightsaber hand accessory, and all-new galactically-themed decoration items. The "Garden of Whimsy" Star Path will also add a ton of new content for players looking forward to their upcoming adventures with Alice and the Cheshire Cat. The new Star Path honors the spring season with bright floral arrangements, fairy-themed decoration items, and fashions from the Court of Hearts, just to name a few.

Lastly, for players looking for new quality-of-life improvements, Wonderland Whimsy is sure to satisfy. Players will soon be able to "uncraft" items for a small Dreamlight cost, returning their core crafting components for future use. Additionally, any chest can now have its storage capacity increased using Dreamlight. Fans of meticulous decoration will also undoubtedly appreciate the newly improved placement grid for arranging furniture items and even meals on tables.

