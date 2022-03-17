Not Canceled After All, Pokémon-VMAX Return To The Pokémon TCG

It has been assumed for a long time that the Pokémon-VMAX mechanic and card type was coming to an end in the Pokémon TCG. Beyond the fact that we have just three more main series sets left of the Sword & Shield era which focuses on Galar and the Gigantamax mechanic, there were many reasons we believed that VMAXes were on the way out. First, Japan released a set called VMAX Climax in December 2021. Second, Japan's next Star Birth arrived with zero VMAXes. Third, we got another Japanese set titled Battle Region without this card. Fourth, both Japan and English sets introduced Pokémon-VSTAR as what felt very much like a VMAX replacement, as they matched the rarity of VMAXes, were textured cards in the main area of the set, and had a function that players seemed to prefer to VMAXes. VSTARs also didn't depict Gigantamax or Dynamax Pokémon, which made sense as the focus of 2022 sets moved away from Galar and toward Sinnoh and ancient Hisui. However, it has now been revealed that VMAXes are already coming back! Here's what we can currently confirm.

VMAXes were confirmed to be in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which will be the May 2022 English-language set. Some assumed that these would be previously unadapted promo cards.

The Pokémon TCG Japan confirmed that products called "VSTAR & VMAX High Class Decks" would be arriving for both Zeraora and Deoxys.

The Pokémon TCG Japan's next sets have been confirmed to have VMAXes with the above reveal. Heatran V and VSTAR will appear in one of these sets and are likely to be one of the VMAXes confirmed to appear in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Earlier this week, I reported on Gigantamax-capable Pokémon that have yet to be featured on Pokémon-VMAX. Perhaps they will now get their chance.