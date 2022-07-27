Two Legendary Game Designs Come Together For SolForge: Fusion

Stone Blade Entertainment has revealed the sequel to their highly-popular card game SolForge with SolForge: Fusion, with some big names behind it. The game has been created by two legendary game designers who teamed up to make it rich and dynamic, as Richard Garfield (Magic: The Gathering) and Justin Gary (Ascension Deckbuilding Game) lent their talents. The game went through a crowdfunding run and scored 1,200% of its goal in 26 minutes, as people wanted to check out this first-of-its-kind hybrid deck building game for a digital age. The game has been designed as both a physical game that can be played in person as well as a digital title played remotely through Tabletop Simulator. So it doesn't matter which version you take; you can play both of them equally. We have more info below on this one as it will be released on September 22nd, 2022, in gaming and hobby stores.

In a hybrid deck game, players are able to fuse unique half decks to create a full deck. Each unique deck can be scanned into the game's online database so players can participate in head-to-head battles and tournaments in person or online at SolforgeFusion.com. Since every card that's played levels up and becomes available in future turns, players get the experience of not only playing their deck, but also continually building it during the game. The game's easy to use online systems allows for local hobby game stores to run officially-sanctioned events in person or online, ensuring each store has the capability to customize the support their community needs most – something practically unheard of in this space. With ongoing tournament support, tournament organizers can create their own events that are automatically added to the game's event finders for easy discovery and participation. Additionally, players are able to level up their cards each time they play through the game's digital platform, and track a deck's performance (along with player performance) via the game's online leaderboard. Outside of your local game and hobby store, tournaments are being hosted at events and conventions such as Gen Con, PAX Unplugged, and more. Players will be able to influence the story and the cards by participating in tournaments and making choices for their Forgeborn that will be reflected in future printings.

"SolForge: Fusion represents the culmination of over a decade of development from Richard [Garfield] and I to create a great game unlike any other," exclaimed Justin Gary. "Players can customize truly one of a kind decks to create a unique and compelling experience every time they play, whether in person or online." "Combining two procedurally generated half-decks gives an easy way to customize your deck, and wildly expands the possibilities of a collection." said Richard Garfield. "And creating cards by fusing two halves together gives over 15K possible cards in the first set alone, more than were created in the first 20+ years of Magic: The Gathering!"