Two Point Campus Wil Release On PC & Consoles On May 17

SEGA and Two Point Studios revealed today that Two Point Campus is getting released for both PC and consoles on May 17th, 2022. You can already pre-order the game across Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox right now at the link above, and the team is offering some exclusive items if you do. Such as a U-shaped Topiary, the Fountain of Knowledge, and the Pearl of Wisdom as in-game items to decorate and use. If you happen to also own Two Point Hospital at pre-order, you'll get some awesome free in-game items for that title including a Varsity jacket and a suit of armor. Those who get a physical copy of the game will receive the "Enrolment Edition", which comes with a fold-out Campus Map, a University Prospectus, and exclusive packaging. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below!

In Two Point Campus you will be able to build the campus of your dreams, while shaping the lives of your students to give them the adventure of a lifetime, full of meaningful relationships, fun extracurricular activities and of course…top quality education. After all, happy students and good grades will lead to an increase in Campus prestige, which means you can enrol more students, and coincidentally, make more money…

Rather than the typical academic fare, students in Two Point County enjoy plenty of weird and wonderful courses, such as Gastronomy, where they will learn how to make oversized culinary delights. The more technologically minded students can take up Robotics classes, where science, teachers and students come together to build giant robots. Each student has their own unique character traits, so you'll need to make sure to cater to all their unique needs to develop them into well-rounded individuals who will do the legacy of your university proud.

Like Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus is a charming, accessible, and deep management sim, but for the first time, you will be able to build your Campus from the ground up. Design stylish dormitories for your students, lay down ornamental pathways and forests, and pimp up your Campus with new easy-to-use creative tools to build your own educational masterpiece.