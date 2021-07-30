Two Point Hospital Celebrates Sonic's Anniversary With A Crossover

Two Point Hospital is getting in on the Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary shenanigans by having the characters appear in the game. SEGA and Two Point Studios have released a free update for the game today that will add new items and costumes to the game so that you can spice up your hospitals with a little blue love. Here's the finer details of the update from the studio.

With a choice of four costumes in which to clothe your staff (Sonic, Amy, Knuckles, Tails), you can rest assured that your personnel will be looking tip-top as they shape up to deliver the very best healthcare in Two Point County. And with items ranging from a stunning Sonic statue, decorative rugs and even a giant Gold Ring, you can be sure to find something suitably themed to pep up your hospitals in true Sonic style. As huge fans of the lovely blue blur (and having previously featured a Sonic arcade machine in the game), Two Point Studios jumped at the opportunity to help celebrate Sonic's 30th birthday. "For us, it's a dream come true to fully bring the joy of Sonic into our universe", said Studio Director Gary Carr. "With discounts and free trials coming up to coincide with the pack, there's never been a better time to get involved."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sonic the Hedgehog Pack – OUT NOW | Two Point Hospital | Sonic's 30th Birthday (https://youtu.be/jn1XXTSYhQo)

Along with the celebration, Two Point Hospital is going to be free to play or discounted on PC over the next week. Here's what they have planned for the game for a limited time:

Free to play on Steam from 30 July – 2 August. 75% off the base game and up to 50% off the DLC range from 30 July – 5 August

Free game trial on Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch from now until 3 August. 30% off the base game and all DLC until August 8.

Gold Free Play Days on Xbox Live from now until 1 August. 30% discount on base game and DLC until 9 August.