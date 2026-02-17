Posted in: Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Two Point Museum, Two Point Studios

Two Point Museum: Zooseum Launches for Nintendo Switch 2

Two Point Museum: Zooseum has made its way over to the Nintendo Switch 2 with all of the content and improvements to the title

Article Summary Two Point Museum: Zooseum DLC launches on Nintendo Switch 2 with all platform improvements included

Rescue, raise, and release unique animals in a new museum wing inspired by global wildlife

Discover fresh content: Silverbottom Park location, Wildlife Experts, and 40+ new exhibits

Build immersive animal habitats, complete a new five-star campaign, and unlock themed rewards

SEGA and Two Point Studios have launched their latest DLC for Two Point Museum, the Zooseum DLC, for the Nintendo Switch 2. This is basically everything that PC and other console players have already experienced, giving players a new wing of their museum that focuses on the wildlife you can find across the world. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the content is now live.

Two Point Museum: Zooseum

In Two Point Museum: Zooseum, players will rescue, raise, and rehabilitate a menagerie of marvellous misfits from a Spyglass Giraffe to a Cabin Snail — nursing them back to health before releasing them into the wild. Design immersive natural habitats, create fascinating creature-inspired exhibits, and bring the untamed beauty (and occasional smell) of nature into the heart of Two Point County. Whether you're caring for cuddly critters or something with considerably sharper teeth, you'll need compassion, creativity, and a good stockpile of cleaning supplies.

A brand-new museum location in the beautiful Silverbottom Park

New expert type: Wildlife Experts

A new expedition map: Farflung Isles

40+ Wildlife Exhibits including habitat animals & terrarium animals

A fresh five-star campaign to complete

New adorable gift shop items

Three new interactive displays

New themed items and decorations

Two new animal-focused rooms: Habitat Enclosure and Wildlife Welfare

Zooseum adds a wild new wing to your museum, packed with fun, chaos, and creatures that may or may not behave. Players can wrangle unusual beasts, design imaginative habitats, and craft interactive exhibits that delight — and occasionally baffle — guests of all ages. With surprises around every corner, Zooseum blends strategic management, creative freedom, and Two Point's mischievous humour into an unforgettable museum experience. With new facilities, theming options, and fresh gameplay twists, Zooseum transforms your museum into a thriving hub for animal lovers, conservationists, and anyone who's ever dreamed of giving a Zebra a second chance at life!

