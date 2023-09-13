Posted in: Capcom, Games, Resident Evil, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

Two Resident Evil Titles Announced For iPhone 15 Pro

When the iPhone 15 Pro launches this year, Capcom will be launching two different Resident Evil titles with the new phone.

Capcom revealed this week that they will release two Resident Evil titles for the iPhone 15 Pro when the brand-new mobile phone is released. The team revealed that they will be giving players the remake of Resident Evil 4 as well as Resident Evil Village. Both are designed to play on mobile with graphics that hold up to most consoles with the latest support in HDR for incredible realism. Plus, the two titles will come with support for a wide array of game controllers, plus multi-touch with on-screen controls if you prefer, so you can customize the gameplay.

Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 joins Leon S. Kennedy six years after surviving the biological disaster of Raccoon City. Now an agent reporting directly to the president of the United States, Leon is dispatched to an isolated European village to rescue the president's missing daughter. There, he discovers a terrifying fervor beyond reason that grips the local populace. The remake of Resident Evil 4 preserves the essence of the original while delivering modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics. Following its release in March 2023, Resident Evil 4 has garnered significant acclaim and sold more than 5 million units worldwide.

Resident Evil Village

Set three years after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazardResident Evil Village once again sees tragedy befall the Winters family. After their home is attacked, Ethan ventures into an eerie village to rescue his kidnapped daughter, Rose. Resident Evil Village resumes Ethan's journey in the first-person view with photorealistic visuals that take survival horror to the next level. The Winters' Expansion introduces three additional pieces of content: Third Person Mode, The Mercenaries Additional Orders, and Shadows of Rose, an epilogue to the story set 16 years after the main game. This award-winning title has sold over 8 million copies since its debut in May 2021.

