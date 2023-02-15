Two Transformers Tabletop Games Are Getting New Additions Two new items are coming to the Transformers titles from Renegade Game Studios, as there's a fresh expansion and a new book on the way.

Renegade Game Studios are cranking out the expansions this week as the Transformers Deck-Building Game gets one, and the TTRPG gets a new book. First off, the DBC will be releasing the War On Cybertron expansion, which comes with a ton of new content as you get over 175 cards added to the mix. Bringing a real sense of war to the series. Meanwhile, the Transformers Roleplaying Game will be getting The Time Is Now, a new adventure book with a few new tales to take your bots on. Both are up for pre-order with the book coming out in May and the card expansion set to be released in June.

The War on Cybertron has raged for millennia. Autobots and Decepticons clash with blaster and robotic fists to determine the fate of the galaxy. As their battle reaches its climax, one shall stand, one shall fall. Take on the role of one of the Autobots or Decepticons. Travel across the battlefield and convert between your different modes to gain allies, find relics, and acquire technology to battle your enemies. As you grow stronger, tougher challengers will rise up to meet you!

Features:

Battle for control over Cybertron's cities to determine the fate of the planet!

Over 175 cards!

Navigate a matrix of cards to gather allies, tools, or defeat adversaries.

Stand-alone expansion that allows you to play Team vs Team, Solo, or Cooperative game modes!

Contents:

11 Oversized Cards (8 Characters & 3 Reference)

40 Starter Cards

41 Basic Cards

12 Autobot & 12 Decepticon Cards

16 Technology & 16 Maneuver Cards

20 Mission Cards

12 Boss Cards

6 Cooperative Scheme Cards

6 Allies Cards

10 Ruins & 10 Encounter Cards

5 Site Cards

6 Relic Cards

7 Polity Cards

60 Punchboard Tokens (Tracking, Reminder, VP, Command)

8 Player Standees & 10 Standee Bases

50 Energon Cubes

Rulebook

The Decepticons are enacting a nefarious scheme that could change the face of the galaxy in this Adventure Series for the Transformers Roleplaying Game! The Time is Now takes your Autobots on a massive four-part adventure. Your team will face perils from both the ancient past and outer space! This Adventure Series can be used immediately after playing the "Troubled Waters" and/or "Beacon of Hope" introductory adventures. This book contains everything you need to run an action-packed adventure for 4-6 characters!

Face off against iconic Decepticon enemies, including Soundwave and Mindwipe

New enemies to face, locations to explore, and maps for tactical combat!

Start with 2nd-level characters and advance up to level 6 when you finish!