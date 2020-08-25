Tyranitar Raid Guide: Defeat This Iconic Rock/Dark-Type Pokémon

Tyranitar has been synonymous with raids since they were first announced in Pokémon GO. Part of the marketing campaign and the start screen artwork during the initial rollout of raids, this incredibly powerful Pokémon is the ultimate evolution of Larvitar, who was a rare spawn at the time of release and, though made more common during its Community Day, remains one to some extent today. Tyranitar, a Rock/Dark-type Pokémon, is back in raids as a Tier Four Raid Boss. Here's how you can defeat this iconic raid legend.

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tyranitar counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

Shaodw Gallade (Low Kick, Close Combat)

Shadow Poliwrath (Rock Smash, Dynamic Punch)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Tyranitar with efficiency.

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Regigigas (Hidden Power Fighting-type, Focus Blast)

Gallade (Low Kick, Close Combat)

Poliwrath (Rock Smash, Dynamic Punch)

Sawk (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Haxorus (Counter, Surf)

Infernape (Rock Smash, Close Combat)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Superpower)

Ursaring (Counter, Close Combat)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tyranitar is currently an impossible solo and a challenging, but doable duo. Using the top counters listed above will enable two-level 40 trainers to defeat this Pokémon, but it may be close. It is recommended that at least three trainers team up to take on this Tier Four boss to guarantee a win.

Catching Tyranitar

Tyranitar has the perfect catch circle. It's high but not too high, big but not too big where it makes it a strange throw, and perfectly centered on its face: an easy target. Tyranitar is known to pop out of balls, though, so be sure to use the circle lock method, described below.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Tyranitar's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. Throw the ball when it is finishing its attack in order to successfully hit. Tyranitar's attack is a slight thrashing motion, followed by a step forward where it bites the air in front of it before stepping back. The best berry to help catch bosses of this level is the Golden Razz Berry. Paired with "excellent" throws, this should lead to a successfully caught Pokémon.

Shiny Tyranitar odds

Tyranitar is the third-stage of Larvitar and, while Larvitar can be found Shiny in the wild, Tyranitar cannot be caught in its Shiny form.

100% IVs

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tyranitar will have a CP of 2191 in normal weather conditions, and 2739 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this iconic raid mainstay.