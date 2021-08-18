Tyrese Gibson Joins PUBG Mobile 2021 Team-Up Challenge

Krafton Inc. announced today that Tyrese Gibson (Fast & The Furious) will be joining the PUBG Mobile 2021 Team-Up Challenge. Gibson will be joining the nine other international celebrities and 74 influencers taking part in the event, which kicks off with regional matches starting on August 20th and ending on August 28th, and the Finals taking place on August 29th. The tournament is being done both for entertainment and to support Global Green, which they have made a donation to as part of the event. If you're looking to check out the regional matches, all you have to do is go check out the official PUBG Mobile YouTube channel, which will feature a lucky draw for viewers who will have an opportunity to win in-game items. You can read more about the event below.

Representing six different world regions, each celebrity-backed team will take part in multiple matches to determine the champion. The tournament will feature a number of prizes for participants and viewers, alongside major news of an upcoming PUBG Mobile partnership. PUBG Mobile is proud to continue their partnership with Global Green, a world-renowned non-profit organization, that works to foster a global value shift toward a sustainable and secure future. As the campaign ambassador for the North American region of the 2021 Team Up Challenge, Tyrese is teaming up with PUBG Mobile to harness the power of gaming for good and inspire its community of over 800 million fans around the world to be stewards of our Earth. PUBG Mobile has committed a $50,000 donation to Global Green to help advance smart solutions to climate change that improve lives and protect our planet.