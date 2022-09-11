Ubisoft Announces Assassin's Creed Mirage Coming In 2023

During the UbiForward event this weekend, Ubisoft revealed the next major Assassin's Creed game with Assassin's Creed Mirage. This latest game will be taking you back, as they all do, but this time around, a lot further than most of the other entries as you'll be going to Ninth Century CE and being thrown into Baghdad is at its height of cultural influence. At a point when they lead the known world in science, art, innovation, and commerce. It is here you will take on the role of a young orphan named Basim who is simply trying to survive on the streets, eventually coming in contact with something that will greatly change your life and the destiny of many. You can check out the trailer below and some of the info released during the event this weekend, as it looks like we'll most likely get the game sometime around Fall 2023 (just in time for the holidays).

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined. A Powerful Coming-Of-Age Story: Discover a tightly crafted, narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin with a conflicted destiny. Meet an inspiring cast of characters – childhood friends, wise mentors, political leaders, and more – who will shape Basim's destiny and may be more than what they seem…

The Ultimate Assassin: Become the most versatile and resourceful Assassin in franchise history. Parkour seamlessly through the city and leverage the largest assortment of tools to date. Get contracts and upgrades at the Assassin's bureaus, collect vital clues, and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.

An Immersive, Reactive City: Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move. Uncover the secrets of four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City. Discover surprising world events and interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad.

Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move. Uncover the secrets of four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City. Discover surprising world events and interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad. A Tribute To An Original: Experience a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years. Journey to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed in this heartfelt homage to the game that started it all.