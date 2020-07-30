Ubisoft Announces Hyper Scape Will Officially Launch On August 11th

Today we learned that Ubisoft will be launching Hyper Scape next month as it will formally release on PS, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will launch on August 11th and immediately go into Season One of the content the devs have planned. We got more details for you about the content that will be added along with the latest trailer. Those of you still playing the beta will only have until August 2nd to do so until it's shut down to prepare for the full launch.

Nwe Content Coming With Season One

Hyper Scape's first season introduces a brand new mid-range weapon, the Dragonfly, as well as a new hack, Magnet, which can be used to trap unsuspecting contenders. Season One will include a total of 11 guns and 11 hacks. In addition to Solo and Squad Crown Rush, additional limited time game modes are also planned for Season One.

Hyper Scape's Story Starts In Season One

Season One kick-starts the overarching Hyper Scape narrative: There is a mystery in the Hyper Scape created by Prisma Dimensions that players will have to solve. Season One introduces Memory Shards that players can collect to discover more about certain characters and events. Every week, a new Memory Shard will be hidden in the game world, for players to find and collect. In addition to Memory Shards, comics will be released during Season One and following Seasons, building Hyper Scape's story.

New Features For The Crowncast Extention On Twitch

Hyper Scape's first season will introduce a new feature to the innovative Hyper Scape Crowncast Twitch extension: Kudos, a tool that allows viewers to support their streamers and react to the most exciting moments by producing in-game visual effects within a particular streamer's match – Kudos can be purchased with Twitch's Bits, a virtual good that shows support for streamers. Thanks to Hyper Scape Crowncast, viewers can also progress on their free and premium Battle Pass by watching Hyper Scape streams on Twitch. Streamers can also invite viewers to join their squad in just a few clicks. The Vote on Events feature that provide viewers real-time impact on the battle gets extended in Season one with a new event card called "Lethal Melee." During a "Lethal Melee" event, a player's melee weapon can eliminate opponents in one hit. In total, nine Event cards are already available in the Hyper Scape Crowncast extension.

Season One Battle Pass

Hyper Scape Season One also includes new customization items through its Battle Pass. This Battle Pass offers a free and a premium track and features 100 tiers of exclusive cosmetic items to unlock during the Season. The premium track of the Battle Pass is available for 950 Bitcrowns, the in-game currency. Players get Bitcrowns by simply playing the game, or by purchasing packs of Bitcrowns with real money on the Ubisoft or first party stores. Similar to the Open Beta, viewers can progress their Battle Pass simply by watching Hyper Scape streams on Twitch with the Hyper Scape Crowncast extension enabled. Additional customization items will be available through the in-game shop.