Ubisoft Postpones The Six Invitational 2021 Due To France Travel Ban

Ubisoft has announced this morning that they have postponed the Six Invitational 2021 due to a new travel ban happening in France. Back on January 29th, the French Prime Minister revealed that the country will be avoiding doing another lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but to do so, they have decided to close their country's borders to nations that are not a part of the European Union. The fallout from that on Ubisoft is that the SI 2021 was going to be held in Paris with all participating teams flying out following strict health and safety guidelines to do an in-person tournament. That plan is now impossible since only one team is in France and only a handful are in the EU, meaning most of the teams can't enter the country. We have most of their statement below on the matter, but the fact is the tournament set to happen this month will be taking place at a later date, and now we have to wait to see how the tourney will now take place.

Following this announcement, Ubisoft, alongside our partner Live Nation, have been working tirelessly to find solutions to organize the physical edition of the Six Invitational 2021 in Paris, France in February, as initially planned. However, we have now learned that LAN esports events are no longer possible in today's context, despite the strict sanitary measures put in place.

Consequently, we have no choice but to postpone the Six Invitational 2021 to a later date. While we are obviously disappointed that the Six Invitational will no longer go ahead this month as planned, our focus is now on re-evaluating the situation and looking for alternative options; we know fans are looking forward to both the reveal by the developers of the upcoming changes in Rainbow Six Siege, as well as the competition itself.

We are working with and listening to the organizations to find the best possible solutions. We will have more details on the exact impact of this decision for rosters and Season 2021 soon.

For us, the Six Invitational is a celebration of the worldwide Siege community, requiring cross regional matches to be a truly international competition. We have all been looking forward to a clash of the regions and the conclusion of the race towards the Six Invitational that all pro teams have engaged in since the launch of Season 2020 in each region. Due to server locations, and to ensure the utmost competitive integrity, such a competition can only happen if we gather all participating teams in the same physical location.

Even if our plans are regularly challenged by the evolution of the pandemic, we are all in this together. Our ultimate goal remains the same: to offer the best experience possible for both our professional teams and our passionate community all season long, while ensuring everyone's safety.