Ubisoft Reveals Its Subscription Service Is Going Multi-Platform

Some interesting news from Ubisoft this week as they revealed their subscription service Ubisoft+ will be going across multiple platforms. According to the company, the system formerly known as UPLAY+ will be changing to become a multi-platform model, beginning in beta in the United States in November with Amazon Luna, and eventually making its way to Stadia by the end of the year. The service will continue to offer subscribers unlimited access to a library of over 100 games on PC for $15 a month, which will include premium editions and new releases. Including upcoming games such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. Here's a quick quote from the announcement.

"With Ubisoft+, our vision is to provide more options for our players to access their favorite Ubisoft games, wherever they are and whenever they want," said Alexia Brumé, associate director, subscription. "This beta period with Stadia and Amazon Luna is just the beginning. We're excited to offer subscribers the chance to check out the premium editions of our fall lineup so they can pick up and play across multiple platforms, all with one subscription."

Making the service across multiple platforms will slowly change the way they do business as well since the model format will slowly move them into more of an EA Origin kind of system. Which depending on the kind of gamer you are, is either a pain in the side or very beneficial. It all kind of depends on how often you buy and play Ubisoft titles. The company already changed UPLAY to the new Connect version, which while it shows some improvement, looks almost the same as UPLAY did. So in theory, players will probably end up seeing the same format across all platforms with little degradation to make it easy for them to get into a game on any system.