Ubisoft Shows Off The For Honor Halloween Event Plans

For those of you still rocking it in Season Four of For Honor, Ubisoft revealed details of the Halloween event coming to the game this week. Monsters Of The Otherworld will be bringing about some terrifying creatures into the game in which you'll have to do battle against in new game modes. Not to mention bonus content to the game which you can only play and special items to earn which require you to be victorious. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer, as the event will run from October 22nd-November 5th, absolutely free for everyone to play.

The "Monsters Of The Otherworld" event will start on October 22 and run for three weeks, bringing two frightening PVP game modes inspired by Dominion mode. From October 22 to November 5, players can enjoy Endless March and battle Minions replaced by powerful skeletons, who pose a risky challenge for players to earn rewards of hard points. From November 5 to November 12 in Spooky Slashers, players can capture zones to gain special boosts and eliminate demons lurking around the map. With danger around every corner, players will have to be brave and show no mercy. Players will have the chance to win new exclusive rewards such as weapons and ornaments, as well as rewards from past Halloween events during the three weeks. New items will also be available in the in-game store including illustrious outfits, masks, and execution modes. The "Monsters Of The Otherworld" event comes as part of For Honor's Year 4 Season 3 Resistance, which tells the story of the rebellious warriors who take a stand to defeat a common enemy: The Warmongers and their regime of terror. Resistance has brought a new event, new map, new Battle Pass, Battle Bundle, new seasonal customization, and other exciting updates to the game.