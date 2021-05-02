Ubisoft's Hoax Hostage Situation Didn't End In November

The saga about the hoax hostage situation at Ubisoft last year has gotten a lot stranger, and it apparently stems from fan rage. As you may recall, back in November, a hostage situation was called into the offices of Ubisoft, sending employees to barricade themselves in parts of their Montréal HQ, including the roof. At the end of the day, we learned there were no hostages, just a series of emergency calls to throw the studio into chaos. However, what the public is just now finding out is that the harassment toward the studio didn't stop there. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the same person apparently called 911 and claimed in December 2020 to have planted a bomb nearby, and then followed it up again in January 2021 claiming another hostage situation where they had "shot a manager".

This time police didn't respond, and after those two attempts failed, the caller decided to go straight to the source and harass Ubisoft themselves. Threatening to continue the harassment unless they banned a Swedish esports player for Rainbow Six Siege named Spoit. As you might suspect, Ubisoft didn't do that. After some digging by police, it was discovered the harassment involves a French R6S player named Yanni "Y4nn0XX" Ouahioune, who according to the company, has been banned from the game 80+ times.

The website reached out to the player who denied having anything to do with the situation, and La Presse, Le Service de police de la Ville de Montréal's (SPVM) have not charged the individual with anything as of the date this is being written. However, the player did admit to being linked to swatting people four years ago. We'll keep an eye on the situation but it looks like officials are not letting this one go.