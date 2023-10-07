Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, ufc, UFC 5

UFC 5 Shares New Deep Dive Presentation Video

Check out the latest deep dive video for UFC 5, as the team at EA Sports shows off the owkr that went into making it as real as possible.

EA Sports has shared a brand new deep dive video from a recent UFC 5 presentation in which they explore more aspects of the game. The content of the video was designed to show you just how much work and effort were made into making this look and feel like a real fighting experience for everyone, whether they've stepped into the cage themselves or have never even seen a UFC event live. Especially going over the Frostbite engine's versatility in providing a sense of realism. Enjoy the video below, as the game is still set to be released on October 27, 2023.

Frostbite Engine – Powering EA Sports UFC for the first time in franchise history, Frostbite brings unrivaled graphics upgrades for console games. From dynamic lighting and overhauled character fidelity to realistic strand hair and cloth animations, it brings the action in the Octagon to life.

Visual Effects – Improved fidelity means when fighters absorb strikes, the results show on their face and body in an authentic, wince-inducing fashion. Plus, all new fluid physics and particle systems make blood and sweat drip and spray as it does during the heat of the action.

New In-Game Cinematics – Using updated cameras, animations, and Frostbite, the cinematic moments pre-fight, between rounds, and post-fight feel fresh, bringing the drama of stepping into the Octagon to a new level.

Advanced Fighter Likeness – Thanks to Frostbite and a significant upgrade to lighting and rendering features – including dual-lobe skin and eye shading, strand-based hair, updated fighter body types, and industry-leading facial animation technology – the fighters players know and love have never looked more authentic.

Cinematic K.O. Replay – Showcasing UFC's massive presentation updates in a truly compelling way, Cinematic K.O. Replays let players admire their handiwork in stunning slo-mo highlights that turn the finish of a fight into a work of art.

